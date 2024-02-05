Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A flat in Peterborough city centre flat has been fully closed by police following continued complaints about drug use and anti-social behaviour.

The full closure order was served on 25B Lincoln Road following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flat was partially closed in December following complaints from the local community about drug supply, use and related anti-social behaviour surrounding the use of the flat.

Police have fully closed 25B Lincoln Road.

The partial order stated that the property was closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, emergency services, support services including Peterborough City Council employees, Cozy Homes staff and contractors for Cozy Homes.

Further action has, however, been taken following 11 arrests by NPT officers since December for breach of court order.

The full closure order, which is in place until April 29, 2024, states the property is no longer open to the legal tenant but only to the previous mentioned agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in up to three months imprisonment, a fine, or both.

PC Tom Maltby, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT, said: “In December, the courts recognised the impact that the intimidating anti-social behaviour surrounding the flat had on the community and served a partial closure order to reduce the issues, however this was ignored by those involved and the issues have continued.

“By taking further action we hope to reassure the community that we are listening to them and doing everything in our power to resolve the issues.“