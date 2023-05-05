News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
2 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
9 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Police end Ramsey murder investigation after post mortem

Investigation into man’s death was launched on Tuesday

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th May 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:18 BST

Police have ended a murder investigation in Ramsey after a post mortem examination revealed there was no ‘third party involvement.’

Emergency services were called to Oswald Close, Ramsey on Tuesday (May 2) following reports for concern for a man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A short while later the man was confirmed to have died.

Police at the scene this weekPolice at the scene this week
Police at the scene this week
Most Popular

Detectives started a murder investigation following the tragic development, appealing for witnesses to come forward, with extra patrols being carried out in the area to reassure residents.

However, today a police spokesperson said: “Following extensive investigations over the past four days and a post mortem which concluded today, officers from the Major Crime Unit are satisfied that there was no third-party involvement in the sudden death of a man in Oswald Close, Ramsey on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A file has been passed to the coroner.”

No cause of death has been revealed by police.

Read More
Forensic officers at Ramsey home after murder investigation launched