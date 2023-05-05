Police end Ramsey murder investigation after post mortem
Investigation into man’s death was launched on Tuesday
Police have ended a murder investigation in Ramsey after a post mortem examination revealed there was no ‘third party involvement.’
Emergency services were called to Oswald Close, Ramsey on Tuesday (May 2) following reports for concern for a man.
A short while later the man was confirmed to have died.
Detectives started a murder investigation following the tragic development, appealing for witnesses to come forward, with extra patrols being carried out in the area to reassure residents.
However, today a police spokesperson said: “Following extensive investigations over the past four days and a post mortem which concluded today, officers from the Major Crime Unit are satisfied that there was no third-party involvement in the sudden death of a man in Oswald Close, Ramsey on Tuesday.
“A file has been passed to the coroner.”
No cause of death has been revealed by police.