Police dog Hunter helps officers arrest two suspected burglars at Peterborough building site
A police dog has helped officers arrest two suspected burglars at a Peterborough building site.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 6:14 pm
PD Hunter attended the scene in Hampton after reports of a burglary in process on Wednesday.
He was able to locate to suspects hiding on the site, who were then arrested, and taken into custody.
Anyone with information about burglary in Peterborough should contact police on 101, via web chat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, or through online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report