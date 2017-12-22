Police dispersal order for Peterborough city centre issued ahead of Christmas weekend

Police have issued a dispersal order for Peterborough city centre in preparation for an increase in evening visitors in the area this weekend.

The order will come into effect at 8pm tonight , Friday December 22, and end at 6am, Monday, December 25.

PC Grahame Robinson said: “Traditionally, this time of year can see large groups of people out drinking in the city centre, which can often increase the potential for alcohol-related incidents.

“The dispersal order gives us an effective tool to tackle anti-social behaviour and diffuse potentially harmful situations before they escalate.”

Officers and PCSOs can issue a dispersal order when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the presence or behaviour of a group of two or more people in a public place has resulted, or is likely to result, in members of the public being intimidated, harassed, alarmed or distressed.

The group can be told to disperse and leave the location for a specified length of time, but not for more than 24 hours.

Failing to comply can result in arrest.