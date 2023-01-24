Police in Whittlesey have begun a crackdown on motorists parking illegally in and around the town centre.

Launched as part of National Neighbourhood Policing Week (NPT), the ‘targeted week of action’ has seen Cambridgeshire Constabulary taking a more ‘proactive approach’ in attempting to tackle an issue they describe as “difficult to manage.”

Officers from the March Neighbourhood Policing Team are spearheading the crackdown.

PC Harry Howe of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, enforcing street parking regulations while on patrol around Whittlesey town centre.

The NPT’s leader, Sergeant Joe Punton explained to the Peterborough Telegraph how they use public feedback every three months to identify three things to prioritise on their patch.

Alongside Whittlesey and March, their beat stretches to Wimblington, Doddington, Benwick, Chatteris, Pondersbridge, Coates, Turves, and Manea.“Every quarter we put out a survey on social media so that the general public can come back to us with the issues in their area.

“We go through those, get the trend and that’s what sets the priorities for the next quarter.

“Last quarter we had about 700 replies and Whittlesey parking is one of them [most trending].”

Sergeant Joe Punton (L) and PC Harry Howe, of the March Neighbourhood Policing Team, are leading a crackdown on illegal parking in Whittlesey town centre.

While Whittlesey benefits from ample free parking, residents and businesses located within the compact town centre are often enraged by motorists parking in areas they’re not permitted, or overstaying the amount of time they’re legally allowed to remain.

Similar issues are frequently reported around the town’s primary schools, with residents complaining parents often park in unsuitable places on the school run.

PCSO Katrina Walker, who typically devotes several hours of her shift per day to Whittlesey’s parking issues, said the NPT’s efforts have already received a good response from people in the town:

“They’re really pleased about it” she said, “really happy to see us in the area and making a difference.”

The Police Community Support Officer did acknowledge there were limits to what they could currently achieve, admitting “the [limited to one] hour parking is something we can’t manage all the time.”

