Police continue manhunt after stabbing near Peterborough park

Police are still hunting a man after a stabbing near a Peterborough park last night (Thursday).

The stabbing happened at Princes Gate near Central park at 3.55pm.

Emergency services were called after a man suffered serious injuries.

He is still being treated in hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police have not released a description of the man they want to trace, but a spokeswoman for the force said no-one has been arrested.

Following the violent incident, large parts of the area were cordoned off as forensic officers looked for evidence.

A large number of officers were also seen in the area as they attempted to find the culprit.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.