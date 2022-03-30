Police confirm drug raids carried out in Peterborough today
Police have confirmed two drug raids were carried out in the south of Peterborough today.
A large number of police cars were seen in Wharf Road, Woodston, this morning (Wednesday), as part of a pre-planned operation.
Officers also attended an address in Stukeley Close in Stanground - although police initially said this was in Southfields Avenue.
No further details of what was uncovered at the properties has been revealed by police.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “Today officers have executed two drugs warrants in the city, one in Stukeley Close and the other in Wharf Road. At this time no arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about drug offences in the city should contact police on 101.