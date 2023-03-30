Police have confirmed two men killed in shootings in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday evening were father and son.

Police were called to a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at just after 9pm yesterday (29 March) with reports of gunshots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers arrived to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property with a gunshot wound.

Police activity in The Row, in Sutton, Cambs, following a double shooting in the county.

Then at 9.37pm, police received a call from a person in Sutton, near Ely, again reporting hearing gunshots.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found at a property in The Row with gunshot wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both deaths are being treated as murder.

The identity of the two men has not yet been released, but Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that the men were father and son.

Police presence at Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of today (March 30) in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A car that was believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered.

The properties in Meridian Close and The Row have been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scenes.

Police and floral tributes at and address in The Row, in Sutton, Cambs, following a double shooting in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston said: “I want to express my deepest sympathy with anyone who has been affected by the events that took place last night in Bluntisham and Sutton and completely understand how shocked local people will be.

“I will continue to be briefed by the Chief Constable throughout the investigation and am sure you will understand that while that is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further.

“I would like to reassure local residents that these incidents are thought to be targeted therefore there is no risk to the wider community.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, whose constituency includes Bluntisham, said: “This is tragic news from what are normally quiet areas of Cambridgeshire, and it has really shocked the local community. My thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by last night’s events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am in contact with the local police, who have acted very quickly and made several arrests. It is good that they have given assurances that they do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

“I would urge anyone with any information about these incidents, however trivial it may seem, to contact the police.”

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said: “These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public. There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

“Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims. Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad