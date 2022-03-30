The three month partial closure order was issued to 5 Cedar Grove, Dogsthorpe, by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on Monday evening (28 March) after a successful application to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for the order to be in place until 27 June because of concerns around cuckooing.

The order states the premises is subject to a closure order as use of the premises has resulted, or is likely to result, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour.

It prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, managers of the property from Cross Keys Homes, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.

Concerns have been raised about 'cuckooing' at the address

Sergeant Rob Reay, from the eastern NPT in Peterborough, said: “Drug dealers often use high levels of violence and intimidation to control their victims, one of these forms of control exploits vulnerable people by using their home as a base for dealing drugs, known as cuckooing.

“We believe the tenant is being exploited by criminals which is why we have taken this step to safeguard him and ban those who take advantage of him from using the premises.”

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

Anyone with information about the order being breached is encouraged to report to police online either via the reporting form at www.cambs.police.uk or through webchat.

Those without internet access should call 101.