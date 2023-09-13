Police close off Audley Gate in Netherton, Peterborough due to 'concern for a man'
Ambulance crews also at scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Police have closed off a Peterborough street this morning.
Police vans are at both ends of Audley Gate in Netherton.
Ambulance crews are also at the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called to Audley Gate, Netherton at about 2am this morning with concerns for a man in a house.
“Officers remain at the scene talking to the individual.
“The road has been closed as a precaution.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.