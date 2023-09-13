Police close off Audley Gate in Netherton, Peterborough due to 'concern for a man'

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have closed off a Peterborough street this morning.

Police vans are at both ends of Audley Gate in Netherton.

Ambulance crews are also at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrived at 2am

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called to Audley Gate, Netherton at about 2am this morning with concerns for a man in a house.

“Officers remain at the scene talking to the individual.

“The road has been closed as a precaution.”