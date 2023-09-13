News you can trust since 1948
Police close off Audley Gate in Netherton, Peterborough due to 'concern for a man'

Ambulance crews also at scene
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Police have closed off a Peterborough street this morning.

Police vans are at both ends of Audley Gate in Netherton.

Ambulance crews are also at the scene.

Police arrived at 2amPolice arrived at 2am
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called to Audley Gate, Netherton at about 2am this morning with concerns for a man in a house.

“Officers remain at the scene talking to the individual.

“The road has been closed as a precaution.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.