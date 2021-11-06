Police chases, disqualified drivers and a passenger in the boot- drivers stopped by police in Peterborough

Including in them are a driver that led police on a chase, drivers that were caught with no licence, drivers under the influence and one driver carrying too many passengers, including one in the boot!
They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 01/11/21
The driver of this car provided a positive breath test but was initially pulled over as it had more people than number of seats in it, including someone in the boot!
Photo: Midlands
2. 01/11/21
This car was double parked but officers then found out it was not insured at it was seized.
Photo: Midlands
3. 01/11/21
Cambs Cops assisted Lincs Police in stopping this vehicle. It was being driven by a disqualified driver, who did not have a licence.
Photo: Midlands
4. 31/10/21
This car was being driven by a driver who had no supervision, L plates or insurance and only a provisional licence.
Photo: Midlands