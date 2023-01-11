Police were called by the ambulance service at 6.33am on January 10 after the woman’s body was discovered at her home in Beechwood Road.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are following several leads and carrying out enquiries to find those responsible, however, no arrests have yet been made.

Police attended a bungalow in Beechwood Road. Photo: Adam Fairbrother.

“We believe the woman was killed between 10pm on 9 January and 6am on 10 January.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.

"I understand this is likely to be concerning to local people but we do believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today who are there for people to speak to if they wish".

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Aerospace.

