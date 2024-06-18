Police carry out raid on property in Lincoln Road, Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:36 BST
Officers seen leaving property carrying bags

Cambridgeshire Police have carried out an early morning raid on a property in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

Officers were seen in the Golden Restaurant in Millfield earlier this morning.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted police for more information about the incident.

More follows