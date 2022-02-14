Police called to Peterborough street after gunshots heard
Police were called to a Peterborough street early on Sunday morning after residents reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:07 pm
Officers were called to Sheepwalk, Paston at around 5am yesterday after calls were made reporting the sound of gunshots, and damage to a property.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Officers attended and an investigation has been launched.
“Nobody was injured and police believe this to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or online quoting incident 97 of 13 Feb.”