Police called as travellers confront bailiffs evicting them from Cresset car park in Peterborough

Police were called to the Cresset in Peterborough after travellers confronted bailiffs who were trying to evict them from a car park.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the group had set up an unauthorised encampment in the overflow car park of The Cresset Centre in Rightwell East, Bretton, and they had been informed about the camp earlier in the week.

Bailiffs were called to evict them on Thursday.

Police were called on Thursday

A police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday evening we were made aware of an unauthorised encampment that had set up in the overflow car park of The Cresset Centre in Rightwell East, Bretton.

“Bailiffs attended yesterday (Thursday) and attempted to evict the encampment, however they required assistance from ourselves after being confronted with some resistance.

“As with any unauthorised encampment, assessments have been carried out, resulting in us making the decision to issue a notice to leave the land, under section 60C of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, as we believe significant damage, disruption or distress was likely to be caused.

“The notice required the group to leave the location by 1.30pm today (Friday) and not return within the next 12 months, failure to do so could result in arrest and/or prosecution as well as having vehicles seized, however as of this morning, the group have left.”