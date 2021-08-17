Police bail four people who were arrested following drug raids at Peterborough homes
Four people who were arrested in connection with drug dealing in Peterborough have been bailed.
Warrants were carried out at three homes in Stanground by the Neighbourhood Support Team just before 8am yesterday, resulting in the arrest of a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.
A second 22-year-old man was arrested in Eye just after 8.30am and a 39-year-old man was arrested in Spalding just after 10am.
Several mobile phones, weapons, cash and suspected cocaine were seized as part of the operation.
All four, who were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, have now been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on September 13.