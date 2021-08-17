Police bail four people who were arrested following drug raids at Peterborough homes

Warrants were carried out at three homes in Stanground by the Neighbourhood Support Team just before 8am yesterday, resulting in the arrest of a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

A second 22-year-old man was arrested in Eye just after 8.30am and a 39-year-old man was arrested in Spalding just after 10am.

Several mobile phones, weapons, cash and suspected cocaine were seized as part of the operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police