Police arrest man for breaching sexual offences prevention order in Peterborough
Residents reported seeing a police cordon in the centre of Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 17:39 BST
Police in Peterborough have arrested a man on suspicion of breaching a sexual offences prevention order.
Residents reported to the Peterborough Telegraph seeing a number of police officers and a cordon on Priestgate, close to the entrance of an underground car park at around 1:30pm.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This related to the arrest of a wanted man.
"The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of breaching a sexual offences prevention order and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”