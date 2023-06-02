News you can trust since 1948
Police arrest man for breaching sexual offences prevention order in Peterborough

Residents reported seeing a police cordon in the centre of Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 17:39 BST

Police in Peterborough have arrested a man on suspicion of breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

Residents reported to the Peterborough Telegraph seeing a number of police officers and a cordon on Priestgate, close to the entrance of an underground car park at around 1:30pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This related to the arrest of a wanted man.

Priestgate.Priestgate.
"The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of breaching a sexual offences prevention order and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”