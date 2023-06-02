Police in Peterborough have arrested a man on suspicion of breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

Residents reported to the Peterborough Telegraph seeing a number of police officers and a cordon on Priestgate, close to the entrance of an underground car park at around 1:30pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This related to the arrest of a wanted man.

Priestgate.