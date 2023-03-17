Police apply for Peterborough Indian restaurant to have licence removed after stabbing

Police have called for an Indian restaurant in Peterborough city centre to have its licence removed after an incident which saw a man suffer serious stab wounds.

Cambridgeshire Police said the city council’s licensing committee should consider revoking the licence of the Shah Jehan in Park Road, following the incident in February.

The incident happened at just around 5am on Monday, February 20 – although police were not alerted until around an hour later.

Police have applied for the licence to be revoked

A police spokesman said: “We were called by staff at Peterborough City Hospital concerning a man who had attended with what were believed to be stab wounds.

“It was established the man, who is in his 30s, was assaulted at about 5am in Park Road, Peterborough.

“The man’s injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

A report for calling for the review of the restaurant’s licence, submitted by Cambridgeshire Police to the council on Wednesday, March 15, said the incident happened ‘within the premises’, and that ‘the premises CCTV hard drive / recording device that was in existence prior to the incident has been removed prior to police attendance’.

In the report, police said they believed they had identified one of the people suspected of being involved – although the name is redacted in the report – but had not managed to trace them.

The restaurant’s licence currently allows the ‘provision of late night refreshment’ between 11pm and midnight on Mondays to Saturdays, and 11pm until 11.30pm on Sundays.

The license also permits the sale of alcohol between 10am and midnight on Mondays to Saturdays, and 12pm until 11.30am on Sundays.

The report concludes: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary as a responsible authority recommends revocation due to the seriousness of criminal activity identified.”

Police are still appealing for anyone with information about the stabbing incident in Park Road to come forward and help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting 35/13365/23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.