Police appeal to trace wanted man with connections to Peterborough
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information relating to a man wanted for assault who has connections to Peterborough.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 2:41 pm
The force are asking the public for help to locate Pawel Pudlis, aged 25.
A statement said: “After further enquiries, Pawel Pudlis is believed to have connections in the Peterborough area and is potentially travelling by train.
“Pudlis is wanted for assault and we are appealing for assistance to help locate him.
“If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please get in touch.”
You can contact Lincs police by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected]”