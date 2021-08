Thomas Parr, aged 23, is wanted for breaching a court order and for failing to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court in relation to theft.

It is believed he could be in the Spalding area.

If you have seen him or have any other information on his whereabouts, call Lincolnshire police on 101.