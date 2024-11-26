Police appeal to trace man after sex assault at Stamford taxi rank

Incident happened on Sunday night

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to speak to him as we believe he may have information that will assist our investigation into a sexual assault at the taxi rank on Broad Street in Stamford which is reported to have taken place a few minutes before 10pm on Sunday, 24 November. “The man is described as being of medium build, wearing a dark blazer, light coloured shirt, and blue jeans with smart shoes. “If you recognise or can identify the man in the image, please contact the investigating officer by emailing PC Jamie Flint on [email protected], quoting reference 24000685094 in the subject line.”