Police appeal to reunite stolen Spalding tools with rightful owners

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th May 2024, 11:49 BST
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find the owners of bags and tools to come forward so officers can reunite them with their property.

Items include a Makita saw, a Radley bag, a Stanley Air Compressor, Makita tools and a Vaschy bag.

Police believe these items may have been stolen in the Spalding area, but they have had no reports of bags and tools which have been stolen and match the description.

Police are trying to re-unite the suspected stolen items with their owners

If any of these items belong to you and if you are able to prove ownership, please come forward.

Contact PC Benjamin Holmes on [email protected] quoting occurrence number 24000224785 in the subject line.