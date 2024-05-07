Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find the owners of bags and tools to come forward so officers can reunite them with their property.

Items include a Makita saw, a Radley bag, a Stanley Air Compressor, Makita tools and a Vaschy bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe these items may have been stolen in the Spalding area, but they have had no reports of bags and tools which have been stolen and match the description.

Police are trying to re-unite the suspected stolen items with their owners

If any of these items belong to you and if you are able to prove ownership, please come forward.