Police appeal to find wanted Peterborough man following assault on woman

The assault happened in January – but police have launched the appeal today (April 2)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:02 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 12:10 BST
Liam Monds

Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman.

Liam Monds, 31, from Peterborough, is wanted in connection with an assault in a property in the city in January.

Anyone who has seen Monds or knows of his whereabouts should tell us about it on the force website using reference 35/4549/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.