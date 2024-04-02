Police appeal to find wanted Peterborough man following assault on woman

Liam Monds

Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman.

Liam Monds, 31, from Peterborough, is wanted in connection with an assault in a property in the city in January.

Anyone who has seen Monds or knows of his whereabouts should tell us about it on the force website using reference 35/4549/24.