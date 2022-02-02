Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Cambridgeshire

Paul Chappell, age 45, and of Lime Tree Close in Wymondham, is wanted in connection with criminal damage and breach of a restraining order.

Chappell is described as white, approximately 6ft, of average build with grey hair.

Nofolk Police said Chappell has links to the London and Cambridgeshire area.

Paul Chappell