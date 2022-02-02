Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Cambridgeshire
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man with links to Cambridgeshire.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 9:08 am
Paul Chappell, age 45, and of Lime Tree Close in Wymondham, is wanted in connection with criminal damage and breach of a restraining order.
Chappell is described as white, approximately 6ft, of average build with grey hair.
Nofolk Police said Chappell has links to the London and Cambridgeshire area.
Anyone who may have seen Chappell or has information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.