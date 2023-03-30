News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal to find wanted man from Peterborough over knife offence

Andrew Sharpe, aged 44, formerly of Thorpe Road, Peterborough, failed to appear in court last year

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man from Peterborough.

Andrew Sharpe, aged 44, formerly of Thorpe Road, Peterborough, was due in court last year over a charge relating to the possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place in October 2020.

Northamptonshire Police are now appealing to find him.

Andrew Sharpe
Anyone who knows where Sharpe is is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.