Police appeal to find red van after 16-year-old boy seriously injured in hit and run in Peterborough
Police have launched an appeal after a teenage boy was seriously injured in a hit and run collision in Peterborough.
The boy had gotten off a bus in Eagle Way, Hampton, at about 7.15pm on Saturday (29 January) and was crossing the road when a red van hit him.
The driver initially stopped but drove off while others went to help the boy. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
PC Chris Cawdery said: “The only detail we have about the vehicle involved is that it was a red van, however we are awaiting CCTV footage from the bus company.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has captured a red van on dash-cam in the area around the time of the collision to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information should report online via https://www.cambs.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quote incident 354 of 1 February. Those without internet access should call us on 101.