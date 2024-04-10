Police appeal to find Peterborough man wanted in connection with sexual assault
Harry Agate is wanted following an incident that took place last month
Police are appealing for help to find a man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault and breach of a court order.
Officers would like to speak to Harry Agate, 28, from Peterborough, in connection with an incident which took place last month and a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact police online quoting reference 35/24260/24. Those without internet access should call 101.