Police have launched an appeal to try and find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Poppy O’Leary was last seen in the Spalding area in the early hours of today (May 10)

Poppy is described as 5ft 7inc in height and was last seen wearing tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie, white dressing gown and grey fluffy slippers.

If you have information on Poppy’s whereabouts, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting PID 102901.