Police appeal to find Elvis Price who has links to Cambridgeshire and is wanted over stabbing

Police want to trace Elvis Price

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man following a stabbing in Thetford.

Elvis Price, aged 18, is wanted in connection with an incident which happened in Bury Road on Sunday 10 March 2024 at around 11.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where his condition is described as stable.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Price and are now releasing an image of him.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of skinny build, with short, dark hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a green long-sleeved top, a black gilet, and black and white Nike trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is known to have links to the Essex, Kent, and Cambridgeshire areas.

Mr Price is believed to be with another younger male who is also wanted, but is not being featured as part of this appeal due to his age.