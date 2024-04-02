Police appeal to find Elvis Price who has links to Cambridgeshire and is wanted over stabbing
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man following a stabbing in Thetford.
Elvis Price, aged 18, is wanted in connection with an incident which happened in Bury Road on Sunday 10 March 2024 at around 11.45am.
The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where his condition is described as stable.
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Price and are now releasing an image of him.
He is described as around 6ft tall, of skinny build, with short, dark hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a green long-sleeved top, a black gilet, and black and white Nike trainers.
He is known to have links to the Essex, Kent, and Cambridgeshire areas.
Mr Price is believed to be with another younger male who is also wanted, but is not being featured as part of this appeal due to his age.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police, by calling the Major Incident Team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16451/24, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org