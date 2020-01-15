Police appeal for information on murder victim found in waterway

A murder victim found in a Lincolnshire waterway is believed to be a 46-year-old Polish national with links to Spalding, police said.

Officers were called to a pumping station on Chain Bridge Road in Boston shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday, January 12 to reports a body had been found, Lincolnshire Police said.

DCI Karl Whiffen providing an update on the murder investigation

It is believed the victim, named by police as Marcin Stolarek, died after a "sustained assault" before his body was disposed of in a waterway.

Mr Stolarek lived in Boston, but also had links to Spalding, police said.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who had seen Mr Stolarek in the past four months to contact police.

Detective chief inspector Karl Whiffen, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: "I am appealing for anyone with information about Marcin to get in touch.

"Marcin lived in Boston but also had links to Spalding, and people in those communities may have details that could prove crucial to our investigation.

"Please come forward with information so that we can bring his killer, or killers, to justice."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 313 of January 12 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk writing "Incident 313 of 12 January" in the subject line.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.