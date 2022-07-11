Police appeal for information after cannabis found growing at nature reserve

Police have launched an appeal for information after a number of cannabis plants were found growing at Eye Green Nature Reserve.
Officers were called to the reserve in Crowland Road on Friday afternoon following reports of the illegal activity.
Teams used drones to help find the plants.
At the moment no arrests have been made – but the drugs have been seized.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said they were called at 1.15pm.
The spokesman said: “At about 3.30pm on Friday (8 July) officers found six mature cannabis plants and several small saplings in woodland in Eye Green Nature Reserve.
“The plants were seized, but no arrests made.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/48743/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.