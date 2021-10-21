Police appeal for help to trace wanted man
Police have appealed for help to find a wanted man.
Lincolnshire police said they were locate Marian Nitou (32) who is wanted in relation to a burglary and the breach of a court order.
The burglary is believed to have happened at Mr Burger in Spalding.
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 quoting occurrence number 21000114538, by emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include occurrence number 21000114538 in the subject line, or through the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.