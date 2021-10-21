Police appeal for help to trace wanted man

Marian Nitou

Lincolnshire police said they were locate Marian Nitou (32) who is wanted in relation to a burglary and the breach of a court order.

The burglary is believed to have happened at Mr Burger in Spalding.