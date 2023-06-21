Police appeal for help to find man wanted in connection with theft in Spalding
Officers hope public could provide crucial intelligence
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who is believed to be in Spalding.
Aron Duff, who has no fixed address, is believed to be in the Spalding area.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “He is known to frequent Sheep Market but may be elsewhere in the town.
“We hope an appeal to the public might provide intelligence about where he is.”
If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 23000337078.