Police appeal for help to find man wanted in connection with theft in Spalding

Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who is believed to be in Spalding.

Aron Duff, who has no fixed address, is believed to be in the Spalding area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “He is known to frequent Sheep Market but may be elsewhere in the town.

Have you seen Aron Duff?

“We hope an appeal to the public might provide intelligence about where he is.”