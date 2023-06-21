News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal for help to find man wanted in connection with theft in Spalding

Officers hope public could provide crucial intelligence
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:12 BST

Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who is believed to be in Spalding.

Aron Duff, who has no fixed address, is believed to be in the Spalding area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “He is known to frequent Sheep Market but may be elsewhere in the town.

Have you seen Aron Duff?
“We hope an appeal to the public might provide intelligence about where he is.”

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 23000337078.