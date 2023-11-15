Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire Police have appealed for information after a Fenland park is believed to have been targeted deliberately by arsonists.

Park equipment was sent alight at a park on Robingoodfellows Road in March on Friday (November 10).

Among the equipment that was badly affected was a park bench and table.

The torched remains of the equipment in March.

The fire service were called at just after 7:46pm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has concluded that the fire was deliberate and referred the incident to the police.