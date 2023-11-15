Police appeal as Fenland park hit by arsonists
Cambridgeshire Police have appealed for information after a Fenland park is believed to have been targeted deliberately by arsonists.
Park equipment was sent alight at a park on Robingoodfellows Road in March on Friday (November 10).
Among the equipment that was badly affected was a park bench and table.
The fire service were called at just after 7:46pm.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has concluded that the fire was deliberate and referred the incident to the police.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.