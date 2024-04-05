Police appeal after Volkswagen torched in Peterborough street near city centre park

Car remains at scene of blaze nearly a week after arson attack
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 13:18 BST
The wreckage of the car in Stanley RoadThe wreckage of the car in Stanley Road
The wreckage of the car in Stanley Road

Police have launched a witness appeal after a car was torched in a city street.

The fire was started in Stanley Road, next to Stanley Park in the city centre, on the morning of Saturday, March 30.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 10.05am on Saturday (30) a crew from Stanground was called to a car fire on Stanley Road in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 11.35am.”

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

