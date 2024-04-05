The wreckage of the car in Stanley Road

Police have launched a witness appeal after a car was torched in a city street.

The fire was started in Stanley Road, next to Stanley Park in the city centre, on the morning of Saturday, March 30.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 10.05am on Saturday (30) a crew from Stanground was called to a car fire on Stanley Road in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 11.35am.”