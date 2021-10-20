Police appeal after three cars fires in a week in Peterborough

All of the incidents were attended by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service between last Wednesday (October 13) and Tuesday (October 19).

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, crews attended a car fire on Raleigh Way in Ravensthorpe.

A spokesperson said: “At 12.31am on Tuesday (19) a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Raleigh Way in Ravensthorpe.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 1.40am.”

This incident came after a car was set alight on Wype Road, Eastrea on Sunday (October 17) and Mill Lane, Alwalton on Wednesday evening (October 13).

A spokesperson added: “On Sunday (17) at 6.44pm, one crew from Stanground was called to a car fire on Wype Road, Eastrea.

“Crews arrived to find the car well alight. Firefighters extinguished the car, before returning to their station by 7.40pm.

“On Wednesday (13) at 7.46pm, one crew from Stanground was called to a vehicle fire on Mill Lane, Alwalton.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire, which involved a moped.

“The crew returned to their station by 8.40pm.”