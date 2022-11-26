Police are appealing for witnesses after thefts and attempted thefts of cars in Stamford.

At 8am on November 13, a grey BMW was stolen from Charles Road. It was reported two men were in the area and the theft is believed to have happened between 5am and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day at 7.30pm, officers received reports of two men attempting to obtain keyless access to another BMW on Casterton Road.

Witnesses should contact Lincolnshire Police

Two days earlier a red Honda Jazz was spotted between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. It was reported occupants were taking photographs of the BMW on Casterton Road.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to any witnesses or those who may have captured CCTV, RING doorbell or dashcam footage at the time of either or both incidents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad