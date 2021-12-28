Police appeal after stolen cash machine found near Peterborough
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following an ATM raid in Warboys.
Officers were called to Mill Green on Friday (17 December) at about 12.30am with reports that five people dressed in black with hoods up were attempting to steal a cash machine.
The group made off from the scene and the ATM was later located in a pick up truck in a barn in Upwood, Ramsey.
PC Floyd Matthews, who is investigating, said: “We know from CCTV that a number of vehicles passed the location at the time of the incident. I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something. I would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the vehicles or the offenders.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police online quoting reference 35/87124/21. Those without internet access should call 101.