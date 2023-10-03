Police appeal after road rage incident between Peugeot and Transit van drivers on A16

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal for information regarding a potential road rage incident involving the drivers of two vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police said the incidents happened on September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 9am our Force Control Room received a report that a possible road rage incident had taken place involving a gold Peugeot 407 and a white Transit Connect van.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

“It is believed there were incidents involving the vehicles possibly colliding with each other on the A16 near the industrial estates at Pinchbeck, the A151 near to McDonald’s, and finally in Holland Road, Spalding where the van collided with a garden wall.

“The vehicles then both left the scene.”