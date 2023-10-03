News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal after road rage incident between Peugeot and Transit van drivers on A16

Van collided with garden wall
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Police have launched an appeal for information regarding a potential road rage incident involving the drivers of two vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police said the incidents happened on September 30.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At around 9am our Force Control Room received a report that a possible road rage incident had taken place involving a gold Peugeot 407 and a white Transit Connect van.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
“It is believed there were incidents involving the vehicles possibly colliding with each other on the A16 near the industrial estates at Pinchbeck, the A151 near to McDonald’s, and finally in Holland Road, Spalding where the van collided with a garden wall.

“The vehicles then both left the scene.”

Anyone who saw the vehicles at any of the locations mentioned above, or who has any information that may be able to help our investigation, should call 101 or email PC Hannah Ward at H[email protected] quoting Incident 118 of 30 September.