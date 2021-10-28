Police appeal after reports of BMW deliberately ramming Ford Focus

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at about 5pm on Tuesday in Chatteris. The spokesperson said; “We received a report that the driver of a white BMW intentionally rammed a silver Ford Focus at the junction of New Road and the A142, before leaving the scene.

“If you saw what happened, or the vehicles either before or after the incident, please contact us. You can do this on our website via webchat (green icon) or forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 344 of 26 October. “Alternatively, you can call 101.”