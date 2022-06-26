Police are appealing for information following an attempted distraction burglary at the home of a woman in her 80s in Yaxley.

At about 8pm on Friday (June 17) , two men tried to barge their way into a property in Dundee Crescent, off Broadway, in Yaxley, claiming to be from the “gas and water board”.

Neither was wearing a uniform or had any identification.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the 'frightening' burglary

The victim refused them entry and one man put his foot in the door but they eventually left.

The first man is described as being in his 30s, about six foot, of stocky build and wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

The second man is described as also being in his 30s, about six foot, with short hair and thinner than the first man.

PC Andy Smith said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I appeal to anyone who may have seen these two men in Yaxley or the wider Peterborough area to get in touch with us.

“If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage then that would assist us with our enquiries

“Also, if someone has had a similar experience, then I would also urge them to contact the police so we can deal with these unscrupulous people who target victims in such a callous way.”