Police appeal after masked men raid Wisbech home

The 38-year-old victim was asleep at his home in Kirkgate Street at about 12.40am when he was woken by four masked men who had smashed their way into the house and were brandishing weapons.

One of the men held a machete to the victim’s throat and demanded money while the others searched the property.

The group made off with the victim’s personal and business mobile phones, a safe containing gold sovereign coins, a half-kilo silver bar, a one-ounce silver ingot, a silver bracelet and several kilograms of other silver jewellery.

A black Golf R32 was also stolen, but recovered by police about 10 hours later in Coldham Bank, Coldham, March.

The offenders are described as a group of young men between 18 and 25-years-old, all wearing black hoodies, trousers and face coverings. One of them is thought to be black or mixed race, while the other three were white.

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, who thankfully wasn’t hurt.

“I would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident, in particular anyone in the Coldham area around the time of the incident.”