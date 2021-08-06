Police appeal after man left with serious injuries after violence in Peterborough
Police have issued an appeal after a man was left with serious injuries following violence in Peterborough on Friday evening (August 6).
The air ambulance was called to Lyvelly Gardens in Parnwell at close to 6:45pm on Friday night.
Upon arrival a man was transported to Peterborough City hospital, with police confirming that, at the moment, his injuries are serious but not life threatening.
No suspects were found at the scene and police have issued an appeal for witnesses to help with the investigation they have now opened.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 6.43pm this evening (August 6) to reports of violence in Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough.
“On arrival a man was found and conveyed by air ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital, at this time his injuries are deemed serious but not life threatening.
“The suspects are outstanding and an investigation is underway.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 383 of 6 August.”