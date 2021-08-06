Police appeal after man left with serious injuries after violence in Peterborough

The Magpas air ambulance in Parnwell. Picture: PT reader

The air ambulance was called to Lyvelly Gardens in Parnwell at close to 6:45pm on Friday night.

Upon arrival a man was transported to Peterborough City hospital, with police confirming that, at the moment, his injuries are serious but not life threatening.

No suspects were found at the scene and police have issued an appeal for witnesses to help with the investigation they have now opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpas air ambulance in Parnwell. Picture: PT reader

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 6.43pm this evening (August 6) to reports of violence in Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough.

“On arrival a man was found and conveyed by air ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital, at this time his injuries are deemed serious but not life threatening.

“The suspects are outstanding and an investigation is underway.