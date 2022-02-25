Police appeal after man left in critical condition following hotel balcony fall in Peterborough

The Great Northern Hotel

The 25-year-old man fell from the window of a room on the upper floor at the Great Northern Hotel, opposite Peterborough railway station, at about 1pm yesterday.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then transferred today (February 25) to a hospital in Nottingham where he remains in a critical condition.

Det Sgt Louis Scott said: “We are keeping an open mind over how this man managed to fall and we are very keen to speak to anyone who was in the hotel car park just beneath the window at the time or was maybe in the vicinity of the station.

“We have no reason to believe the circumstances are suspicious at this time but we are keen to speak to anyone who could help clear up exactly how it happened.”