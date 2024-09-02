Police appeal after 'inspirational mum' dies following road collision
Emergency services were called to the junction of the B1040 and Eltisley Road, Eltisley, at about 4.40pm on Friday, August 30.
Kate Robinson, 63, of Parcell Walk, Godmanchester, was driving a blue Skoda Octavia out of Eltisley Road when it was in collision with a white Ford Transit van heading towards the A428.
She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she sadly died on Saturday (August 31).
Her family have issued the following statement via Cambridgeshire Police: “Words cannot describe our devastation at the loss of our wonderful wife and mum.
“She was an inspirational woman who treated everyone - in both her personal life and work at the Citizens' Advice Bureau - with unmitigated compassion and generosity.
“Her selflessness, embodied in part by the incredible food she so loved to make, is a gaping loss to our family and the local community she was such a huge part of.
“We will take comfort in the memory of her kindness and continue to support each other as a family in this darkest period.”
The Transit driver, a man in his 60s from Biggleswade, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
Sergeant Ian Manley said: “If there are any witnesses who have not come forward yet or you have dashcam footage of the collision, please contact us.”
Anyone with video footage or information should report it through the force website using reference CC-30082024-0303. Anyone without internet access should call 101.