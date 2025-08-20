Police appeal after dirt bike riders are seen swerving "dangerously" around people in Peterborough city centre
Police are appealing for information and have released images after two people were seen riding dirt bikes dangerously around Cathedral Square in Peterborough.
The motorcyclists were reported to be swerving around members of the public at about 7.30pm on Saturday (16 August).
PC Tom Cates, who is investigating, said: “This was incredibly dangerous and could have resulted in serious injuries to members of the public.
“We take this sort of anti-social behaviour very seriously and will do all we can to find those responsible.
“We are urging anyone who thinks they know who the motorcyclists might be to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information should contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference: CC-16082025-0448.