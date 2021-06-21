Police appeal after cyclist injured in collision

The collision occurred soon after 1am in the morning, near to the junction of Emlyns Street in Stamford.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene and officers are seeking information regarding the vehicle and driver.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, was treated at hospital for an injury to his head which was not life threatening.

Lincolnshire Police have asked any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area of Alexandra Road and Emlyns Street between 1 am and 1.20am on June 17 to contact them.

Members of the public can do so via:

- Calling 101, quoting incident reference 17 of June 17.

- Emailing [email protected] quoting incident reference 17 of June 17.