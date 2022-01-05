Police appeal after car deliberately set alight in Peterborough

The car, which was parked on Somerville in Werrington, was set on fire at just before 8pm.

Fire crews on Dogsthorpe were called to the scene and dealt with the blaze. The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: “At 7.52pm on Monday (3) crews from Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Somerville in Werrington, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 9.15pm.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate.