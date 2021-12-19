Police appeal after burglars strike in Deeping after a number of similar raids on the same night.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are keeping an open mind with their investigations at this stage, and while they cannot confirm that they are linked, there are similarities detectives are considering.

Entry was forced to each premises, all of which were left in what is described as a “ransacked” state, and a variety of property and cash stolen.

The incidents all occurred at some point between 3pm and 9.40pm on Thursday, December 16 when the properties were locked and vacant.

Incident 257 saw a property in Hereward Way, Deeping St James broken in to at around 3.25pm, and a quality of cash was stolen.

Incident 326 was at a property in High Street, Ropsley, Grantham. The burglary is believed to have happened at some point between 4.50pm and 5.20pm, and watches are believed to have been stolen. The burglars also took the time to eat the chocolates in the advent calendars at the property, along with some other goods.

The final two incidents were both in Osbournby in Sleaford. The first was incident 374 which took place at an address in London Road in the village at some point between 4pm and 7pm. Jewellery is believed to have been stolen, and a wardrobe door was ripped off its hinges. The second was incident 424 at High Street at some point between 6.30pm and 9.40pm. Air rifles and computers were reported as being stolen.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with the investigations.

Anyone who has information about any of these incidents, or can provide CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch with Lincolnshire police. They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white SUV parked nearby at any of the properties at the time of the incidents or just before.

Officers would like to remind all residents to take extra care in keeping their property secured. There are a few steps you can take, such as ensuring all doors, windows and access gates are locked, leaving lights on if you are out, and investing in CCTV or a Ring doorbell if you are able.