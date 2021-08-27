Police appeal after burglars drive over golf course to steal power tools from golf club

Between 8pm on Wednesday, August 25, and 6am on Thursday, August 26, a metal shed was broken into and several power tools stolen.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.