Police appeal after burglars drive over golf course to steal power tools from golf club
Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars drove over a golf course to steal power tools from Oundle Golf CLub.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:36 am
Between 8pm on Wednesday, August 25, and 6am on Thursday, August 26, a metal shed was broken into and several power tools stolen.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.
Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.